A Couple Fair Days

With these mild days there is no new snow, of course, so Mt. Bachelor is looking at a couple more very fair days. They are reporting a base of 87" this morning. Both Mt. Bachelor and Timberline are also reporting somewhat limited operating conditions, so check their websites before heading for the slopes. Mountain roads are bare this morning, but you must still carry chains or traction tires. More snow showers are expected Wednesday and Thursday, but accumulations are not expected to be significant.