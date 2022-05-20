Mt. Bachelor’s Final Week

The warming trend that affects Central Oregon will also be felt in the Cascades. Mt. Bachelor will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 30's. After a slight chance of snow showers Saturday, the mountain will see mostly sunny skies well into next week. By next Wednesday and Thursday highs will reach the mid to upper 50's. These will be near perfect conditions for their final week of operations. The final day of operations for this season is Sunday, May 29th. Check Mt. Bachelor's website for their closing festivities.