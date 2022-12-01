Nice Base; More Snow On The Way
With another 5-10" of snow expected at Mt. Bachelor, this has been quite the opener for the mountain this week. Mt. Bachelor is reporting a 29" base at the west village with 9" of that snow being new in the last 24 hours. Most resorts are enjoying a limited open with all this new snow, but Willamette Pass Ski Resort and HooDoo remain closed. Winter driving conditions can be expected in the cascades. Chains or traction tires are required on all mountain roads, except Dentury Drive to Mt. Bachelor where you must carry them.