Snow report for Wednesday morning December 28
Mt. Hood Meadows reported 4 new inches.
Timberline reported 1 new inch.
Mt. Bachelor reported 5 new inches.
No new snow for the other resorts.
Mt. Hood Meadows reported 4 new inches.
Timberline reported 1 new inch.
Mt. Bachelor reported 5 new inches.
No new snow for the other resorts.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.