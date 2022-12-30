Snow report for Friday morning, December 30
In the last 24 hours...
Mt. Hood Meadows and Timberline have 3 new inches.
Mt. Bachelor has a foot of new snow.
Ski Bowl has one new inch.
None of the other resorts have any new snow.
