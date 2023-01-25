Bluebird conditions will exist on Mt. Bachelor today and tomorrow with highs reaching the mid to upper 30's. The same system that will make us so cold will settle in on the mountain beginning Friday. Snow is likely in the cascades through the weekend with accumulations of 3-5" expected. Highs will be down near single digits Saturday and Sunday with the wind chill making it feel much colder. Right now, watch for snow and ice on the mountain roads, and carry chains or traction tires.

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here .

