Heavy snow is expected in the mountains. Accumulations of 12 to 26 inches possible. Near Santiam Pass could get up to 2 feet of snow.

The lower elevations will receive much less, around 2 to 3 inches.

In the past 24 hours:

Mt. Hood Meadows - 0 inches of new snow

Timberline - 0 inches of new snow

Mt. Bachelor - 0 inches of new snow

Willamette Pass - 0 inches of new snow

Ski Bowl - 0 inches of new snow