Many of the mountains continue to report fresh accumulation, as the Cascades continue to feel the effects of the most recent winter storm. Willamette Pass reported the most, with a resounding 10 inches of fresh powder in the last 24 hours. Look for these numbers to begin tapering off as Central Oregon starts to dry out during a few days of mild weather.

