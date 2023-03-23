2-3′ By Sunday Morning

The storm front that is about to make land fall is going be another boon to Mt. Bachelor. Between now and Saturday night the mountain could see 2-3 feet of fresh snow. Of course, this will be a wind-driven snow, so reduced visibility and significant wind chill are going to be major factors during that time. More snow showers are expected to last from Sunday through the middle of next week. You must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads this morning. Snow is already falling in the mountains so be prepared for quickly worsening driving conditions.

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.