More SNOW Coming!

We have already seen some intermittent snow showers in the Cascades this morning and this will only intensify as we go through the day. The National Weather Service has placed a Winter Storm Warning in place for the mountains beginning at 5:00 pm today and lasting through 11:00 pm Sunday. During that time, Mt. Bachelor could see 2-4 feet of fresh snow. This morning you must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads. Be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions as early as overnight tonight.

