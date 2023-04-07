2-4″ Fresh Today

It is a fairly mild morning in the mountains, but it should stay cold enough for another 2-4" of fresh snow to fall on Mt. Bachelor today. After a mostly cloudy break Saturday, the temperatures will warm enough to give the mountain mixed showers Sunday and Monday. Highs will reach the low to mid 40's. Temperatures begin to cool Tuesday, so more snow and snow showers are likely through the end of next week. You must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads this morning.

