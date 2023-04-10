Monday PM Snow Report
No real accumulation being reported by the resorts, but a new storm system moving toward the High Desert will affect the Cascades.
No real accumulation being reported by the resorts, but a new storm system moving toward the High Desert will affect the Cascades.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.