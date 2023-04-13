Clearer, but hazardous wind chill
Most of our resorts are reporting some nice additions to the surface with the recent snowfall. Skies will be mostly sunny at Mt. Bachelor today, but westerly winds at 10-20 mph will take the wind chill into sub-zero territory. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, along with a warmup, will prevail into the weekend. Snow will start Sunday and snow showers will stay with the mountain through the middle of next week. Carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads and watch for packed snow and spots of ice.