While the High Desert stayed mostly dry yesterday, the mountains saw some snow. As a result a few of the resorts are reporting fresh accumulation. A new storm has moved into the area and is forecasted to cause heavy snowfall over the next 24 hours. We'll continue to keep an eye on these numbers to see how they're affected.

