It's been a great week for bluebird skiing as drying and warming has caused the base levels to decrease. It's the final weekend for two resorts before they close for the season: Mt Hood Meadows & Ski Bowl. We're watching a new cold front could bring some precipitation to the mountains by late Sunday.

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matt here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.