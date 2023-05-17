Nice Morning; PM Showers

After a nice, sunny morning, Mt. Bachelor will see about a 20% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will stay with the mountain every day through Sunday, as will daytime highs in the low to mid 60's. Be prepared for some limited operations as some areas have closed for the season. Other operations will depend upon weather conditions. Carry chains or traction tires and with the current mild temperatures, watch for runoff from melting snow

