Mt. Bachelor was the only resort that was set to open on Saturday. They received 10” of snow over the past 24 hours. The base is currently at 28”. No other resorts opened today.

Jillian Fortner is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jillian here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.