Unfortunately, a much warmer than normal air mass has taken over the region. The powder than was present over the weekend has been impacted by the warmer air and less than ideal conditions are present. All resorts are on hold until much colder air arrives and more "wintry" snow falls. Expect the cooler pattern by the middle of the week.

John Carroll is NewsChannel 21’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about John here .

