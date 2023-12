Today the mercury in the thermometer reached the 60s at lower elevations and the mountains were in the 40s so most of the snow has been melting. There will be more warmer than normal weather Wednesday before we get a cooler pattern entering the area. There is some hope of heavy snow arriving before the weekend, so we will keep an eye on the snow levels for you. Not good news for now as all resorts are temporarily closed.

