The area is cooling down from our very mild week, but the air temperature is still a bit too mild to generate good snow for boarding and skiing. There is a mix of rain and snow falling on the mountains, but it will take some cooler conditions to get the Cascade Resorts in the "good snow" range. That may occur over the weekend.

John Carroll is NewsChannel 21’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about John here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.