Snow Report: Friday December 8th

Great news for the region, Mt. Bachelor, Meadows, and Ski Bowl have opened today as the area got around 5 - 7" of new snow. Timberline and Willamette Pass are expected to open Saturday. Hoodoo will be open for business on the 16th, conditions permitting.

There will be more snow falling Saturday with Mt. Bachelor looking to get a few more inches, along with the other resorts in the area. Sunday may see an rise in the snow levels as warmer air is on the way.

Stay Safe.