Snow Report: December 15th
No new snow to report to eager skiiers and snowboarders, today. The next chance for precipitation appears to be early next week and it appears to be relatively light. A few area resorts remain open but only partially.
No new snow to report to eager skiiers and snowboarders, today. The next chance for precipitation appears to be early next week and it appears to be relatively light. A few area resorts remain open but only partially.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.