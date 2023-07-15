Weather reporter, NewsChannel 21

I grew up in Central Oregon, but I’ve spent over a decade as a professional entertainer and media professional across the country, most recently in Chicago and New York City.

For the last few years, I’ve been hosting a morning radio show in town, and there’s nothing I love more than engaging with an audience.

Myself and my creative work have been seen on NBC, TruTV, the Billboard Charts, The Onion and more!

I have a true passion for people, fitness and the great outdoors, so reporting the weather feels like a very natural fit.

My incredible wife and I have a daughter and two loving, rambunctious dogs.

Although our life is certainly busy, it is full of joy. I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the News Channel 21 team, here in my hometown, helping to tell the story of our special community!