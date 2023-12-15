Skip to Content
Snow Report

Snow Report: Friday December 15th

By
Published 5:06 PM

No new snow added to the Cascades today, but there are still resorts with lifts turning. Temps are mild, but this may be the type of weather you enjoy skiing in. Don't expect any more snow until at least Monday as a weather disturbance moves across the region. Might not be all that great as the temperatures will be mild, and snow levels are likely to be high.


Here is some news from Mt. Bachelor:
"We are excited to announce that Mt. Bachelor’s all-new Skyliner Express 6-pack chairlift will open for the season next Tuesday, December 19! We would like to invite you to attend the ceremonial ribbon cutting and celebration, kicking off at 7:30 AM."

Article Topic Follows: Snow Report

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Carroll

John Carroll is NewsChannel 21’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about John here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content