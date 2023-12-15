Snow Report: Friday December 15th

No new snow added to the Cascades today, but there are still resorts with lifts turning. Temps are mild, but this may be the type of weather you enjoy skiing in. Don't expect any more snow until at least Monday as a weather disturbance moves across the region. Might not be all that great as the temperatures will be mild, and snow levels are likely to be high.



Here is some news from Mt. Bachelor:

"We are excited to announce that Mt. Bachelor’s all-new Skyliner Express 6-pack chairlift will open for the season next Tuesday, December 19! We would like to invite you to attend the ceremonial ribbon cutting and celebration, kicking off at 7:30 AM."