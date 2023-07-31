John Carroll

NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist

I love the mountains, and I love the desert, therefore Central Oregon is the perfect location for me! I look forward to settling in, settling down and becoming a part of the Central Oregon community.

In my career, over 30 years, I have seen almost every possible weather phenomenon. I have worked on the West Coast in California, the East Coast in Connecticut, the Southeast in Alabama, the Southwest in Arizona and the Central Appalachians, as well as the Rockies of Colorado and Montana. To say I am well-traveled would be an understatement.

I am certified in Wildfire Weather Forecasting, and will be using all my fire weather knowledge here in Central Oregon to keep everyone safe and informed.

I am proud to be a member of the American Meteorological Society, as well as the National Weather Association, and have been awarded the Seal of Approval from the NWA.

In addition to my weather duties, I have a passion for helping people. I have volunteered for numerous local charities and events. I was on the Board of Directors for American Red Cross in Southwest Virginia. I worked closely with New Freedom Farm in Virginia, a farm established to use equine therapy to help veterans and first responders with PTSD.

I love to get out in the community, and school visits are a high priority for me. I have written three children’s books about the weather and enjoy teaching. So if you would like to “talk weather,” let me know, and I will be honored to come by for a visit!