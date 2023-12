Currently a warm front is being pushed across the region, bringing some winter weather to the Washington Cascades as well as rain to our area. This warm front has brought snow levels up to around 3500-4500 feet over central and northeast Oregon, and as a result, we don’t expect to see much, if any, wintery precipitation in the mountains until Friday.

Eric Oren is a weather reporter for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Eric here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.