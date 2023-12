No new snow was added to the region today, but the base numbers have not diminished. We will be much cooler by the end of the week, and there is a chance for some new snow on Friday. Currently off to a slow start this season but as we inch closer to the end of the year, we may see a colder pattern.

John Carroll is NewsChannel 21’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about John here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.