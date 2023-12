This should be our last clear day before a chance for some wintry precipitation on Friday when it appears the mountains will even get some light, but much needed, snow. It doesn't appear that much more than 1-3 inches will be falling, but its certainly better than nothing. As of this morning, though, no new snow to report.

Eric Oren is a weather reporter for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Eric here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.