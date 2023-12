No new snow added to the slopes, but there will be a couple of inches of snow Friday. Looks like the snow will arrive a little before sunrise and taper off by the middle of the day. The long holiday weekend will be much cooler than previous days this week, and there will be a decent amount of sunshine Saturday. Sunday and Christmas Day will be variably cloudy.

John Carroll is NewsChannel 21’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about John here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.