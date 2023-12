Some light snow was added to the mountains today as Bachelor reported 1" over the last 24 hours and Timberline added 2". There may be some added to the Cascades tonight, but not much. It is also going to be troubling getting to the mountains as the roads may be slick. Stay safe.

