There's an inch of new snow at Mt Bachelor and 2 inches of new snow at Timberline Lodge. Early this morning, there may be some light mixed precipitation and even possible snow (around 2 inches) in the mountains, with the lower elevations seeing mainly rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place along the East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades until 10 am this morning.

