Another dry and sunny day on the mountains today. Temperatures are in the 30s and low 40s with no new snow today. That will be changing over the weekend as a cold front arrives Saturday and brings in some new snow. There will be a good chance for a couple inches on Saturday and again on Sunday. Those who have yet to take advantage of the early snow this season should head to the Cascades this weekend and enjoy. Stay safe.

