Monday’s colorful 10/10 sunset was a 10, and here’s some fine viewer photos to prove it
Thanks for sharing your photos of Monday evening's pretty sunset with us, so we can share them with everybody! Best way is from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.
Thanks for sharing your photos of Monday evening's pretty sunset with us, so we can share them with everybody! Best way is from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.