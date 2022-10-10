Skip to Content
Monday’s colorful 10/10 sunset was a 10, and here’s some fine viewer photos to prove it

Powell Butte sunset Jan Howard 1010
Jan Howard
Monday's fine sunset view from Powell Butte
Sunset Tracy Fry 1010
Tracy Fry
No Monday can be all bad with a sunset view like this
Lava Butte sunset Kim Voos 1010
Kim Voos
'Walked Lava Butte tonight and was treated to this view on the way down,' says Kim Voos
Sunriver peaceful sunset David Meyer 1010
David Meyer
A peaceful sunset in Sunriver
Redmond sunset Becky Lash 1010
Becky Lash
Redmond had a vivid Monday evening sunset, too
Back-door sunset Louis Wilcox 1010
Louis Wilcox
When this is your view out the back door, who could ask for more?
Back-door sunset Louis Wilcox 1010-2
Louis Wilcox
And that fine back-door sunset view deserves one more look
Sunset over Old Mill Bend Pat Cohen 1010
Pat Cohen
A stunning fall sunset Monday evening over Bend's Old Mill

Thanks for sharing your photos of Monday evening's pretty sunset with us, so we can share them with everybody! Best way is from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM.

