An interpreter’s body language goes viral, Yosemite Falls gets its flow back, and Adam Levine responds to backlash. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Lost in translation

Internet critics pounced when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern bumped a sign language interpreter out of the picture in what appeared to be an accident.

Back in the flow

After a prolonged drought, heavy rains from a “bomb cyclone” in Northern California brought water back to the iconic waterfall in Yosemite National Park.

Landslide shuts down highway

Heavy rain triggered landslides in California, with one shutting down a highway in both directions on State Route 70.

Moved like Jagger

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine says he was “startled” after a fan jumped onstage and grabbed him in an incident that went viral on TikTok.

Pandemic proposal

Two Georgia ER nurses who met and fell in love during the Covid-19 pandemic got engaged in an epic surprise proposal that took place atop their hospital’s helipad.

