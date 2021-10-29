Skip to Content
cnn-other
By
Published 6:58 AM

Must-watch videos of the week


CNN

By Jodi Upchurch, CNN

An interpreter’s body language goes viral, Yosemite Falls gets its flow back, and Adam Levine responds to backlash. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Lost in translation

Internet critics pounced when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern bumped a sign language interpreter out of the picture in what appeared to be an accident.

Back in the flow

After a prolonged drought, heavy rains from a “bomb cyclone” in Northern California brought water back to the iconic waterfall in Yosemite National Park.

Landslide shuts down highway

Heavy rain triggered landslides in California, with one shutting down a highway in both directions on State Route 70.

Moved like Jagger

Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine says he was “startled” after a fan jumped onstage and grabbed him in an incident that went viral on TikTok.

Pandemic proposal

Two Georgia ER nurses who met and fell in love during the Covid-19 pandemic got engaged in an epic surprise proposal that took place atop their hospital’s helipad.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

cnn-other

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content