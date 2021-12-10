

By Jodi Upchurch, CNN

A stone-cold fox shows its warm and fuzzy side, Harry Potter’s heading back to Hogwarts, and a Dunkin’ customer pays it forward to her favorite employee. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

What does the fox say?

This fox’s laugh has the internet in stitches. CNN’s Jeanne Moos has the answer to “what did the fox say?”

A magical reunion

A new trailer for the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special, which will debut on HBO Max on January 1, has been released (CNN, HLN and HBO are all part of WarnerMedia).

A home for the holidays

After learning her favorite Dunkin’ employee had been evicted, an Ohio woman worked with several organizations to find a new home and furniture for the woman and her children, just in time for the holidays.

Lights, camera, time machine

ABC’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” aired reenactments of “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” featuring Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart and Ann Dowd. See how they compare to the originals.

New series exposes life inside the Playboy Mansion

Four years after the death of Hugh Hefner, Playmates, executives and employees describe the environment inside the Playboy Mansion in a new series on A&E.

