A US woman stricken at a Bahamas resort where 3 Americans died is hospitalized in Miami, official says

By Polo Sandoval and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

An American woman hospitalized Friday in the Bahamas, where three other Americans died of unknown causes at a Sandals resort, has left the country and is being treated at a hospital in Miami, the Royal Bahamas Police Force commissioner said Sunday.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, is in serious condition, Commissioner Paul Rolle said. She was initially airlifted to a hospital in Nassau, CNN reported.

Foul play is not suspected in the three deaths Friday, Bahamian Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said. The identities of the Americans who died will be released Monday after “official identification” is complete, Rolle told CNN, as authorities try to figure out why they died.

The three deaths at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma were confirmed by Sandals spokesperson Stacy Royal, and the US State Department on Saturday also confirmed them.

“We can confirm the death of three US citizens in the Bahamas,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time.”

Resort staff alerted police shortly after 9 a.m. Friday that an unresponsive man had been found in a villa, police said Saturday in a statement. While headed to the scene, police were told another man and woman were found unresponsive in another villa, the release said.

Police entered the first villa’s bedroom, where they found a “Caucasian male lying on the ground unresponsive” with no signs of trauma. A doctor pronounced him dead, police said.

The officers then were directed to the second villa, where they found the second man “slumped against a wall in a bathroom unresponsive.” The woman was “found in a bedroom on a bed,” according to the statement.

“Both showed signs of convulsion,” the release states. Neither showed signs of trauma, and they were also pronounced dead by a doctor.

The man and woman at the second villa had “complained of illness the previous evening” and gotten treatment at a local medical facility before returning to their accommodation, police said.

The woman who was hospitalized had been found in the first villa with the man who died, Rolle told CNN on Saturday.

The acting Prime Minister on Friday asked the nation’s health and wellness minister to lead a delegation of health, environment and public works officials to the Exuma district.

“Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests,” the resort said Saturday in a statement, adding it is actively working to “support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible” but cannot disclose further information “out of respect for the privacy of our guests.”

