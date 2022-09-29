Skip to Content
cnn-other
By
Published 6:49 AM

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, death certificate shows

<i>Chris Jackson/Getty Images</i><br/>Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8
Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8

By David Wilkinson and Sharon Braithwaite, CNN

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, her death certificate has revealed.

The document, published by National Records of Scotland on Thursday, says the late British monarch died at 3.10 p.m. UK time (10:10 a.m. ET) on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland.

The cause of death is listed as old age.

The document is signed by the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

To get updates on the British Royal Family sent to your inbox, sign up for CNN’s Royal News newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: cnn-other

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content