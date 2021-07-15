More than 10 in custody after FBI raids across Indianapolis

CNN - Regional

By Kyle Bloyd, Sierra Hignite

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WISH) — More than 10 people are in custody after FBI raids across Indianapolis on Wednesday.

News 8 captured one raid on the near-north side at North Kenwood Avenue and West 36th Street. That’s near 38th and Meridian streets.

The FBI says the raids are part of an investigation into violence and drug trafficking. Several other agencies assisted with the raids, including Indianapolis and Indiana police agencies and FBI agents from Cincinnati and Louisville, Kentucky.

Stuart Johnson was having a pretty average Wednesday.

“So I went on a walk like right before work. I was about to get in my car but I was like, I am going to go on a walk,” said Johnson.

His morning walk had a different backdrop than usual.

“At first I saw, like, six vans in front of this house and several IMPD officers and I think an ambulance. And I saw the jackets with the big yellow letters and in my head I was like, ‘Oh, that is usually FBI,’” said Johnson.

He was right. The FBI says they conducted raids across the city one at Johnson’s neighbor’s home at 16th and Butler streets.

“I fully expect to see cops on the east side and so whenever I saw the big letters I was like, ‘Oh, there is no way that is FBI.’ But I was like, ‘Woah, it definitely is,’” said Johnson. “They did have some bags they were like the black bags so I couldn’t like see what it was.”

The FBI isn’t saying what they were searching for in the raids yet and when News 8 asked a person living in the home on 16th Street and Butler Street that was raided, they said they didn’t want to answer any questions.

“Probably six or seven FBI agents in this yard and like, some of them were getting in their vans,” said Johnson.

Johnson says he has seen officers in the area of the home on 16th Street before and while he didn’t think too much of it then, he had noticed some suspicious activity at that home.

“Frequently, like every week, not every day, but lots of different vehicles, so that always kind of always makes me start thinking,” said Johnson.

Information regarding arrests or the exact nature of the investigations has not yet been released.

