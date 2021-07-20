Business trolls Bucks fans with ‘Go Suns’ billboard in Milwaukee

CNN - Regional

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Phoenix law firm has paid to troll Bucks fans in Milwaukee.

The business put up a ‘Go Suns’ billboard only a couple of miles from Fiserv Forum.

The digital billboard’s message debuted Monday morning.

It’s off I-43 at North 12th Street and West Fond du Lac Avenue.

It’s not clear how much Warner Angle paid to put it up, but fans were not pleased to see it.

“Get out of here — Fear The Deer. Get out of here with that,” Lee Palmer said.

“I’m shocked. Who paid for that? Obviously someone in Arizona, but who allowed it in Milwaukee?” Andrea Nelson said.

“Do we have signs in Arizona?” Kathy Farvour asked.

“We’re confident that the Bucks are going to go all the way! Bucks in 6,” Diane Harley said. “No sign scares us!”

WISN 12 reached out to the Phoenix law firm.

One of the attorneys said the billboard was put up in good fun to support the Suns.

They hope the Suns win and force a Game 7.

The attorney said the Bucks had the better team the past three games.

He said if the Bucks win the NBA title, his firm would consider buying a billboard to support the Bucks.

The Bucks are one win away from their first NBA championship in 50 years.

They take on the Suns in Game 6 Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks beat the Suns Saturday night in Phoenix to lead the series 3-2.

