‘I didn’t go to do anything’: 78-year-old sets 4 records in powerlifting competition

CNN - Regional

By Sasha Lenninger

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — If you set your mind to it, you can accomplish anything and that is what 78-year-old Linda Patterson did.

The Albuquerque grandma who’s had knee surgeries and a lack of mobility following a car accident participated in her first powerlifting competition over the weekend.

“I can hardly wait to do it again. I’ve got a lot to work on,” Patterson said.

She, along with her trainer Derrick Williams, drove to Roswell Saturday for the National Athlete Strength Association Powerlifting Summer Nationals.

“The number one priority for me in the competition was to make sure she got home safe without injuries and we absolutely achieve that goal,” Williams said. “She completed all of her lifts that we wanted her to complete successfully. She didn’t end up with any zeros or goose eggs in any category.”

The two did more than just that.

“Linda has that gunslinger personality. Once she puts her hands on the cold steel it’s a wrap,” Williams said.

Patterson went seven for nine on her lifts and set four National Athlete Strength Association National records. She was the only person in the history of the Natural Athlete Strength Association to compete in her category at her age, paving a way for others to follow.

“Seventy-eight is just a number and people get fixate in their brain about the age 78, you’re supposed to be something, but it’s not a definition,” Patterson said.

Patterson tells KOAT she is ready for another competition.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.