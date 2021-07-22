Local boy receiving community help to treat rare pain condition

CNN - Regional

By JAMES FELTON, JAMES PAXSON

Click here for updates on this story

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Nikki Judd says every day for her 12-year-old son Braden is hard after he sprained his ankle at football practice last September.

“It’s a daily struggle. The pain is intense,” Judd said.

His pain got worse to the point of being unbearable and leaving him unable to walk on his own. After a series of doctor visits, Judd said Braden was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome – CRPS.

It is a nerve condition with no known cure, but Judd said there are treatments available.

“Calmare therapy is basically where they put the little sticky pads all over you. They send electrical currents throughout you, not painful thankfully. But it resets your nervous system and hopefully will kick him into remission and relieve his pain so he’s able to walk again,” Judd said.

Judd and Braden are heading to Florida in August for a Calmare therapy appointment. All in an effort to put an end to Braden’s constant pain.

“It’s really tough. There’s only certain things I can do. I can’t really go outside and do many things,” Braden said.

Judd said the trip will cost $9,600. At last check, a GoFundMe page has raised $5,400 and counting. Jenn’s Place in Hemlock is holding a fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday to help with expenses. They will be donating 20 percent of all sales during that four-hour period for the Florida trip.

“We just want to help Braden be a kid again and let him know we have his back,” said Jennifer Neiderquill, owner of Jenn’s Place.

Jenn’s Place is not the only business helping out. Austin’s Flowers and Gifts have items donated from area businesses up for a raffle drawing with the goal of raising more money to lessen the financial burden of Braden’s treatment.

“Thank you,” Braden said.

Judd is grateful to all those who have donated already. She said it would mean the world to her for Braden to be pain free.

“Being a 12-year-old boy and being able to walk but having to do it with a walker is heartbreaking and just to be able to see him back with his friends would be great,” Judd said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.