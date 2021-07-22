Retired state trooper faces charges in teen’s drowning death at Dedham pool

CNN - Regional

By Josh Brogadir

Click here for updates on this story

DEDHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A retired Massachusetts State Police captain will face charges in connection with the death of a teenager who died while at a pool party at his home.

A clerk magistrate determined there is enough evidence for charges to be brought against James Coughlin and his wife, Leslie, in the death of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk.

The teen died after being pulled from the Coughlins’ pool hours after graduating from Dedham High School.

The couple is accused of hosting the graduation party with underage drinking at their Netta Road home.

“I’ve also reviewed several photographs that were taken through the duration of the party. Including one that depicted the 17-year-old drowning victim sitting at a table with several empty alcohol containers in front of him,” Dedham Police Sgt. Michael Feeley said.

That assertion was disputed by the Coughlins’ attorney, who did not believe the child endangerment charges were warranted.

“He was observed not drinking at the party. So to suggest that this kid was a drinker and partying and that it’s his fault is not true. He’s not a drinker. And he’s 10 days shy of his 18th birthday. So it’s unfair to suggest that he was a toddler, unsupervised near a pool. That’s not what happened,” defense attorney Brian Kelly said.

Dedham police allege that the adults went inside while the kids were drinking by the pool.

The Coughlin’s attorney said Alonzo had asthma and did not know how to swim, which his clients did not know and that he was pushed into the water by another teenager.

“When Mr. Coughlin heard the commotion outside, he ran to the pool and performed CPR in a desperate attempt to save Alonzo,” Kelly said.

Outside court, Alonzo’s brother said he is grateful there will be charges of child endangerment and furnishing alcohol to minors.

“We appreciate what happened here today. Just one step to move on to a long road, and I just want to make sure in this long road that there’s justice for Alonzo,” Roshawn Drane said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.