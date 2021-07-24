Suspect in Bay Minette murder case surrenders to Baldwin County authorities

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

BALDWIN COUNTY Alabama (WALA) — The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit has released a statement on the arrest of a murder suspect.

The statement reads as follows:

“During the night of July 20, 2021, the Bay Minette Police Department was dispatched to the area of West Ellis Street in Bay Minette, Alabama to investigate a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Robert Nell Mims-Daniels suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (BCMCU) was activated to investigate this incident, and investigators worked day and night following many leads until a suspect was identified.

A warrant for the charge of Murder was secured for Tyler C. McCryndle of Spanish Fort, Alabama. Mr. McCryndle turned himself in during the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, and he is being held at the Baldwin County Corrections Center. He will have a bond hearing next week.

Our thoughts are with Mr. Daniels’ family. The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit will continue to work with the Bay Minette Police Department and the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office to bring justice and closure to those impacted by this crime.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit would still encourage anyone with information regarding the death of Robert Mims-Daniels to contact us at 251-580- 2559 or by email at tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.”

