Recovery efforts underway after stolen vehicle crashes into Snake River

By Eric Grossarth/EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Emergency responders are attempting to recover a stolen vehicle that crashed into the Snake River Thursday morning.

It appears the vehicle entered the water near the intersection of Pederson Street and Glen Koester Lane sometime between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The vehicle is one that was reported stolen not far from the scene of the crash at around 5 a.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

A witness spotted the car in the water this morning, which prompted the recovery effort.

It’s not clear if anyone is in the vehicle.

As of 10:30 a.m., emergency responders are still working to recover the vehicle.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

