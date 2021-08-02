Nevada Highway Patrol trooper honored in processions

CNN - Regional

By Kristen DeSilva, Lauren Martinez

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Members of law enforcement and the Las Vegas community honored a fallen Nevada Highway Patrol trooper as his body was moved on Saturday.

Trooper Micah May’s body was moved from University Medical Center to the Clark County Coroner’s Office on Saturday afternoon. He is expected to be taken to a funeral home on Sunday.

May’s patrol car led the procession as officers from across the Las Vegas Valley gathered at UMC to escort his body to the coroner’s office.

Members of the community, of all ages, saluted to his 13 years of service. Colleagues described the trooper as soft spoken, professional and humble.

“I was always surprised that he won the Medal of Valor in 2014, yet he never wore the medal on his uniform,” said NHP spokesman Travis Smaka.

Earlier in the day, the Honor Guard and his family attended an “honor walk” from inside his hospital room to the operating room, where May’s organs were donated.

“It’s an occasion that was very emotional, and I’ll have to say made me very proud to be part of the Las Vegas community, as well as the Southern Nevada law enforcement community,” Smaka said.

May leaves behind a wife and two kids. His brothers and sisters in uniform lined the route to offer a final solute. His colleagues thanked the ongoing support from the community.

“It’s been absolutely humbling seeing the love and support we’ve received this week,” Smaka said.

May died Thursday following an incident on July 27. The trooper was critically injured in the line of duty as he lay spike strips along I-15 near Sahara Avenue during a freeway pursuit. The suspect was killed by responding law enforcement.

“With heavy hearts, we confirm the loss of [NHP] Trooper Micah May #6203,” NHP Southern Command said in a tweet Thursday night.

“Trooper May’s heroism exemplified the definition of a silent guardian. His dedication and service will never be forgotten,” Director of the Nevada Department of Public Safety George Togliatti said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to this grieving family and recognize the unique sacrifice to the State of Nevada.”

