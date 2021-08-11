5th graders at elementary school sent home due to COVID-19 cases

CNN - Regional

By JOSH MORGAN

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) — Nine days after classes started in Cobb County, 5th graders at East Side Elementary will now learn from home for the next nine days.

According to a Cobb County School District spokesperson, 5th graders will learn virtually from Aug. 12-20 “due to the number of students or staff in quarantine.”

The district did not provide the number of students and staff that were in quarantine or that had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the most recent data, there are 253 active cases in the district. Three of those were listed at East Side Elementary. It is likely that those numbers have increased.

“When providing high-quality instruction in a classroom is not possible…we look forward to each student receiving a high quality virtual experience through Cobb teachers and the Cobb Teaching and Learning System,” the spokesperson added.

