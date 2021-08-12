116 violent criminals arrested in multi-agency ‘operation restore’

CNN - Regional

By Rick Sallinger

Click here for updates on this story

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — For two weeks, Aurora police along with federal and state law enforcement went after the worst of the worst of the wanted. The goal of Operation Restore was to find violent felony offenders with active arrest warrants.

“We targeted the most violent people, violent offenders, violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, gang members and people involved in sex crimes,” Aurora Police Division Chief Terry Brown explained.

Those they went after either lived in Aurora or committed crimes there.

A total of 116 people were arrested; two for murder, five for attempted murder, 11 for sex crimes in which most of the victims were children.

Aurora has no shortage of crime this summer. Five people were shot, with one killed, outside a Juneteenth celebration this year.

“I hear from the people in this community asking ‘What is law enforcement doing about it?’ This is not responding to crime. What Operation Restore is about being proactive,” Arapahoe District Attorney John Kellner said in a news conference on Wednesday.

The roundup also involved an international trafficker of methamphetamine and counterfeit oxycodone laced with deadly fentanyl.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson applauded the joint effort.

“Any time anyone wants to come into the City of Aurora and help us put people away in jail who have been victimizing this community I am actually welcoming that and make sure we are part of that.”

In 10 days, Operation Restore also recovered three stolen cars and seized nine firearms.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.