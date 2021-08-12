5-yo nears cancer free status while starting school

CNN - Regional

By Lauren Martinez

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Summerlin kindergartener achieved a milestone moment by completing her first day of school and gears up for her last day of chemotherapy treatment.

Austyn Serrano, 5, was diagnosed with Leukemia when she was three years old. For the past two years she’s been in remission, but still required routine treatments.

On September 6, Austyn will be cancer free.

“I don’t want the biggest day of her life the day she was told she has cancer. So far, the biggest day of her life will be – I’m cured I beat cancer I’m here and I’m going to live the rest of my life,” her mother Bailee Serrano said.

Bailee and her husband Jacob Serrano both had to take a leave of absence from work during the pandemic.

“I was an anesthesiologist technician so I worked in surgery, I worked around a lot of patients, but it wasn’t just patients the hospital staff were getting sick and I just couldn’t do it I couldn’t bring that home to my daughter,” Jacob Serrano said.

One of Austyn’s biggest supporters is her 10-year-old brother Liam. He got her mind off on the tough days by getting her into his favorite channel on YouTube called Spy Ninjas.

“He would do anything to make her smile and now it is their daily ritual,” Bailee Serrano said.

Things are looking up for Austyn. Her oncologist at the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation told them starting September 6 she can be off her daily, weekly and monthly pills.

“Counting down those days is awesome so it’s 27 more days and we’re looking at ballet classes,” Bailee Serrano said.

Austyn will be able to have her favorite food at Taco Bell mom said.

This week Austyn started Kindergarten at Vassiliadis Elementary School. Her parents worry since she is immune compromised, but said she’s in good hands.

“Her teacher we reached out to her prior and explained what was going on and when we saw her, she said ‘I will protect your daughter with my life. I totally felt that,” Bailee Serrano said.

On September 6, the Serrano family plans to celebrate at school with an announcement and car parade. As a bonus, the family hopes her favorite local YouTube stars from Spy Ninjas will make an appearance.

