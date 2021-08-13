Father and son arrested over fake vaccination cards

CNN - Regional

HONOLULU (KITV) — Investigators with the Attorney General’s office arrested both father and son on Sunday.

They reportedly tried to use fake vaccination cards at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, after landing from the mainland.

“In reality, you’re taking a big risk and a big chance of falsifying documents that, in most states, getting the vaccine and PCR test is free, or of a nominal fee, and so why you would try and attempt that or do it through a falsified document, really you have to ask why,” said Joe Logan, investigative division from the Attorney General’s office

According to the Attorney General’s office, Trevor and Norbert Chung were arrested following a tip from someone in the community.

The office reports they’re accused of violating the governor’s emergency proclamation order.

Anyone caught trying to cheat the state’s “Safe Travels” program could face up to a year in jail and a five-thousand-dollar fine.

Investigators are working with the Federal Government to identify the source of false vaccine cards.

Both men were arraigned this morning.

